BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A homeless man has pleaded guilty in the death of another homeless man inside of a vacant home on West Avenue in the City of Buffalo.

Peter Isaacs, 38, pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter in State Supreme Court Friday.

According to the Erie County DA’s office, Isaacs strangled Preston German, 46, of Buffalo following an argument.

Isaacs faces a maximum of 25 years in prison when he is sentenced May 23.