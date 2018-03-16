Mothertime Marketplace offering 50-70 percent off retail prices on items for whole family

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – The area’s largest family consignment sale is back up and running at the Hamburg Fairgrounds this weekend.

Mothertime Marketplace opened its doors at the Grange Building at 10 AM, inviting in the long line of people who were waiting outside in the snow and cold to get the first look at some great deals for their families.

“I’m actually looking for clothes that can fit my child and I’m looking for a wagon,” said Jeanette Demars, one of the shoppers who was in line to get inside when sale opened.

“Things for my granddaughter: An exerciser, a high chair, and a wagon,” listed another shopper, Brenda Weaver, before she headed inside.

Once the doors opened, the shoppers found a wide variety of items ready to go home with them, from toys and tricycles, to books and baby supplies, to home decor, holiday clothes for the kids, and much, much more.

“You name it, it’s here, all here under one roof,” said Mothertime Marketplace owner and operator Jennifer Ford Berry. “Mothertime Marketplace is the place to stop first.”

Everything at the Mothertime Marketplace sale is very gently used or even new with tags, and everything is for sale for a fraction of retail prices.

“It’s cheaper here and it’s a whole lot better,” Demars told News 4.

“I would have normally had to spend 30 dollars a dress. I can spend 10 dollars on a dress and the other 20, I can put away,” said another shopper, Catherine Coomer. “Any time I can save money is a great thing.”

Let’s face it: Kids grow fast. They may only get one season out of a lot of their clothes. So, why pay full price for them?

“Usually we tell everybody it’s about 50 to 75 percent off retail. On Sunday, every single thing that’s left in the building is another additional 50 percent off,” Ford Berry explained.

It’s a great way to save on the things your family needs and it’s great for the families who are consigning the items their kids can no longer use.

“They’re clearing the clutter out of their house. They are making money, and they are saving money,” Ford Berry said. “A lot of our consigners will use the money that they’re earning from selling things and spend it on the stuff that their kids need for the future season.”

