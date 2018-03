OLCOTT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teenager.

Christina Barger, 15, is described as a white female standing at 5’5″ and weighing 115 lbs. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes and wears dark-framed glasses.

Christina was last seen in Olcott on March 9, but has ties to people in Lockport.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call Investigator Stephen Gaydos at (716) 438-3407.