Niagara tourism officials ‘excited’ about the future



NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – The tourism industry in Niagara Falls is on a mission to keep visitors around longer.

The big attraction, no doubt, is the thunderous, cascading water that draws an estimated 8 million people a year to the American side.

Over the last few years, an influx of new hotel rooms has popped up around Niagara Falls, New York.

“The picture is solid,” said John Percy, president of Destination Niagara USA, which promotes inbound tourism in Niagara County.

“I’m excited about our future. I think our future could not be brighter, has never been brighter in this destination, and I’m excited about the potential,” said Percy.

He says there’s been growth in hotel room supply and demand over the last few years.

“Demand is up. That means that people are wanting to come: that we are encouraging them to come. We’ve changed their minds to come here on a trip,” he said.

Frank Strangio, born and raised in Niagara Falls, co-owns Wingate by Wyndham in the Cataract City which opened a few years ago.

Strangio has seen the Niagara region evolve over the years and remains hopeful about where things are headed.

“I believe in its future. And now more than ever,” said Strangio.

Despite being a seasonal market, he believes there’s a way to capitalize during the colder months.

“I think the drive should be to get more attractions for people to stay longer even during the season and have things to do: a positive experience and indoor things, or great outdoor activities that are winter driven that can keep people here longer,” he added.

Now the big push is to get visitors to extend their stay year-round.

“This destination used to be a three-month destination. Then it went to five months, and now a solid seven-month destination,” said John Percy. “So, we really have five months that we need to do some heavy concentration on, and that’s those winter months, of course.”

Most agree it’ll take more attractions — like the new penguin exhibit that opened this week at the Aquarium of Niagara.

During a ribbon cutting ceremony, Niagara Falls Mayor Paul Dyster touched on the importance of more attractions.

“After dark, in the summer when it rains, and when we get into the off-season and the snow starts flying, it could be difficult to find additional things to do to justify a longer stay with your family here in Niagara Falls. That’s why this is so important,” Dyster said.

Hotelier Michael DiCienzo operates the Sheraton at the Falls among other properties on both sides of the border.

He’s concerned about what happens during the off-season when it’s more difficult to fill rooms.

“June, July, August, September — those months you can accommodate new rooms, but unfortunately you build hotels for twelve months not four,” said DiCienzo.

But Christopher Schoepflin, senior vice president of Empire State Development in Western New York, thinks the bigger question is what does a property’s year-round occupancy look like.

He says there’s been an enormous amount of public-private investment in tourism in the Niagara region that’s starting to pay off.

“The city just reported on its bed tax receipts and its overall revenues with regard to some of the tourism metrics, and I think they just broke two or three records with regard to revenue numbers,” he said.

“So, I feel it’s not what happens in January any more than its August, but what do the twelve months on balance look like,” he explained.

And with more hotel rooms coming online this year, many believe Niagara is positioned nicely for the future.

“The thing that I find interesting is that over the last three years although supply has increased, demand has also increased almost keeping up with supply,” said Michael Marsch, vice president of operations for the Merani Hotel Group.

In addition to operating the Double Tree by Hilton, the company has other holdings on both sides of the border.

“Based upon our last twelve months performance, we’re exceeding our market share which is a good thing. And then even looking into this year, the last running 28 days, each of our properties has seen double digit occupancy growth,” he added.

According to research provided by Destination Niagara USA, the Niagara County lodging market experienced growth in revenues over the last seven years, and overall revenue in 2017 was up 45.1 percent compared to 2011.

“People do not invest up here if they were not investing wisely. These are smart business people, and they would not invest if they did not see growth potential and see where they can fit and make money,” said John Percy.