Paris Themmen, Mike Teavee actor from “Willy Wonka,” appears on “Jeopardy”

By Published:

(CBS News) — Paris Themmen, who played Mike Teavee in the 1971 film “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” set viewers abuzz when he appeared on “Jeopardy” on Wednesday. Themmen did not play up his claim to fame, though, instead describing himself as an “avid backpacker” who has backpacked on six out of seven continents.

That didn’t stop fans from recognizing him from his memorable role as a TV-obsessed, cowboy hat-wearing brat who gets shrunk to a fraction of his normal size.

Themmen was only 11 when he was in “Wonka,” but he has made cameos on food TV shows since then. Though he stayed mum about his “Wonka” role on “Jeopardy,” he does allude to it on his Twitter account.

Themmen posted a photo of himself holding a golden ticket, and also tweeted a meme with a throwback photo from his “Wonka” days.

Themmen came in second on “Jeopardy.”

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s