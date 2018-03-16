Jet fuel tanker truck crashes at Buffalo airport

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fuel truck crashed at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport early Friday morning.

There are reports that thousands of gallons of fuel have poured out of the truck.

Genesee St. was originally closed in front of the airport, but the eastbound lanes later reopened. The westbound lanes are closed between Holtz Dr. and Cayuga Rd.

Holtz is closed between Aero Dr. and Genesee St.

It is not clear what caused the crash. At least one person has told News 4 that the crash is affecting her flight.