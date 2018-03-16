Jet fuel tanker truck crashes at Buffalo airport

By Published: Updated:

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fuel truck crashed at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport early Friday morning.

There are reports that thousands of gallons of fuel have poured out of the truck.

Genesee St. was originally closed in front of the airport, but the eastbound lanes later reopened. The westbound lanes are closed between Holtz Dr. and Cayuga Rd.

Holtz is closed between Aero Dr. and Genesee St.

It is not clear what caused the crash. At least one person has told News 4 that the crash is affecting her flight.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s