Two local men form a connection extending beyond the course

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Scott Dodson is the superintendent at Park Country Club. Brian Conn holds the same role at Transit Valley. They’ve known each other in their professional setting for several years, describing their relationship as acquaintances; recently, that all changed.

“We seem to have this bond,” said Dodson. “Obviously, it transcended into my situation.”

By his situation, he means kidney disease. Dodson’s diagnosis came more than a decade ago.

“It was a slow, steady march down. Your kidney functions get so low that it can’t even clear the blood and fatigue really sets in.”

Within the last two years, his health condition spiraled and Dodson’s doctors began suggesting he looks for a donor; he needed a transplant. A friend sent an email out to a group – which Conn was listed on; the email told Scott’s story.

“At that moment, I was sitting at my desk, reading this email and I said ‘I have to do this’,” said Conn.

For months, Conn secretively went through testing to find out if he was a match for Dodson. Right before the last round of testing, he scheduled a trip to the Park Country Club. It was a bit of a ploy – Conn told the other course’s superintendent he wanted to check out a project they were completing at Park; in reality, he wanted approval to donate his kidney to him.

When the day came, Conn arrived and the two, only acquaintances at the time, rode around the course for about an hour. After the tour, Conn started to leave; first stopping at the restroom. Then knocking on Dodson’s office door.

“I said ‘Hey, can I talk with you?’,” recalls Conn.

“He just said ‘I am going to give you a kidney.'”

“He was taken aback. It was a silent, awkward moment.”

“I said ‘Why me?'”

“I wanted to do something to help someone else because I’ve been blessed with so much in this life.”

“And here we are.”

Weeks ago, on January 9th, doctors at Strong Memorial in Rochester successfully completed the kidney transplant.

And here they are – back at the course where the journey began; one which changed their friendship and lives forever.

“It creates this amazing bond in people which you never foresee going into it,” said Conn.

“He gave me a new lease on life.”

On Saturday, March 17, 2018, Brian and Scott are hosting a 5k at Transit Valley Country Club to promote organ donation.