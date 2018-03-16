WNY native stars in Season 2 of CBS Drama

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A dramatic season for dramatic times. That’s how acclaimed actress Christine Baranski describes season 2 of “The Good Fight.” The CBS All Access drama features new online episodes on Sundays this Spring.”The writers are happy because we’re on cable to kind of push the envelope,” Baranski told News 4 during an interview this week via satellite. She plays lawyer Diane Lockhart on the spin-off of “The Good Wife.” Her character ends up working at an African American owned law firm.

“Lucca Quinn becomes unexpectedly pregnant as did our lovely Cush, so we have a partner in the law firm that’s expecting a baby,” Baranski explained.

The show tackles some of the most challenging topics facing Americans right now — politics, race and identity. “I think one of the things that’s always been great about the show is generationally how different women in the show deal with different things,” co-star Cush Jumbo suggested.

We asked Baranski what helped her prepare the best for all of the wonderful roles she’s played on the stage and on the screen. “I look back on my years growing up in Buffalo with great, great affection because I grew up in a Polish American community, and we walked to school, and I was taught by nuns all through grammar school and high school.”

She attended Villa Maria Academy where her passion for acting flourished. The led her to Julliard. “I always look back with such fondness on my hometown, and I always give a shoutout to Buffalo, and one of these days the Bills are going to win the Super Bowl, and i’m going to be there,” Baranski said with a smile!

