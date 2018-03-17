11 UB thumps #6 USF to earn 1st NCAA Tournament win, 102-79

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The UB Women’s Basketball team made history on Saturday, winning their first NCAA Tournament game in program history with a rout over No. 6 South Florida, 102-79.

Cierra Dillard led the way with 36 points, including a 7-for-13 effort from beyond the arc. As a team, the Bulls hit a season best 14 3-pointers.

With the victory the Bulls advance to the 2nd Round where they will face No. 3 Florida State, which dispatched #14 Arkansas Little Rock 91-49.

Trailing 24-13 in the second quarter, Courtney Wilkins came in off the bench and provided a spark for UB, connecting on four three pointers as the Bulls rallied to pull ahead 37-36 in the final minute of the half. Dillard added the exclamation point splashing home a three of her own with two seconds left to beat the buzzer and make it a 43-38 game.

Wilkins finished with 26 points and connected on five 3-pointers while Stephanie Reid, who exited the Bulls’ MAC Championship loss with hand and ankle injuries, bounced back with 19 points.

In the third quarter the Bulls continued to pour it on, using a 15-4 run to open up a 58-42 lead. They never looked back. The 102 points are the most scored in a game this season.

Coupled with the UB Men’s victory over #4 Arizona in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, the University at Buffalo becomes the first program since Georgia in 1983 to have both programs earn their first victories in the Big Dance in the same year.