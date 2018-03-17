5 Kentucky pulls away late to top Bulls 95-75

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The “Big Dance” has officially ended for the UB Men’s Basketball team.

After the Bulls pulled within four points of No. 5 Kentucky in the second half, the Wildcats surged to pull away for a 95-75 victory.

“They’re a great defensive team and Cal has them playing very well at the right time of the year I think they won 10 of the last 11,” Head Coach Nate Oats said after the game. “We ran into a buzz saw.”

Wes Clark ended his UB career scoring 26 points in his final game with Head Coach Nate Oats. CJ Massinburg chipped in with 18 and went 3-for-6 from beyond the arc. In total, Clark and Massinburg combined for all seven of the Bulls’ three pointers but as a team Buffalo struggled from distance, finishing 7-for-31 on 3-pointers.

“It’s a loss right now but it’s a win for me,” Clark said sitting on the podium. I’ve never been to the tournament and to win with these guys is a great feeling. It’s exciting to be wearing a buffalo jersey.”

“We came into this tournament trying to make some noise and be remembered,” Massinburg added. “We felt like we could play with a lot of big schools and we showed it.”

One of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the country, ranking 142nd in the nation, UK connected on seven of their 15 attempts to help secure the win over the Bulls.

“They shot almost 50% from three. They were 0-6 six against Davidson,” Oats added. “We wanted them to shoot more than six but we didn’t want them to make half of them. Jeremy (Harris) has been a better shooter with CJ — he’s been on fire the first to MAC games. They’re great defensively.”

The Wildcats were lead by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who scored a team high 27 points. Hamidou Diallo added 22 to power UK into the Sweet 16 where they will face the winner of #9 Kansas State and and #16 UMBC, which became the first 16-seed to knock off a No. 1 seed when they defeated Virginia in the First Round.