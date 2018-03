Video courtesy of WNY News Now

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)— The St. Patrick’s Day celebration is happening all over Western New York.

In Jamestown, the Community Chamber of Commerce turned the Chadakoin River green Saturday morning.

A parade usually accompanies this celebration, but due to construction on the South Main Street Bridge, that won’t happen.

While that may not happen this St. Patrick’s day the Chamber of Commerce already has plans to continue this tradition next year.