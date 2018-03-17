Driver loses control of vehicle, strikes pole and fence in Niagara Falls

By Published:
Photo courtesy of The Action

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)— Just after 5 a.m. Saturday morning the Niagara Falls Police Crash Management Team responded to the scene of a one-vehicle accident at the intersection of 10th Street and Buffalo Avenue.

Upon arrival, investigators say a 38-year-old man driving a 2014 Dodge Charger lost control of the vehicle around a curve while traveling southwest-bound on Buffalo Avenue.

After losing control, the driver hit a snow-covered median, a city traffic light pole, and struck the fence around the parking lot of the Courtyard Marriott downtown.

The driver, who was extricated from the vehicle by Niagara Falls Fire department, was taken to ECMC to be treated for hip and leg injuries.

He is currently in stable condition and charges are pending.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s