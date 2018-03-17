Driver loses control of vehicle, strikes pole and fence in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)— Just after 5 a.m. Saturday morning the Niagara Falls Police Crash Management Team responded to the scene of a one-vehicle accident at the intersection of 10th Street and Buffalo Avenue.

Upon arrival, investigators say a 38-year-old man driving a 2014 Dodge Charger lost control of the vehicle around a curve while traveling southwest-bound on Buffalo Avenue.

After losing control, the driver hit a snow-covered median, a city traffic light pole, and struck the fence around the parking lot of the Courtyard Marriott downtown.

The driver, who was extricated from the vehicle by Niagara Falls Fire department, was taken to ECMC to be treated for hip and leg injuries.

He is currently in stable condition and charges are pending.