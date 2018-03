HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)– An accident occurred at the Shrine Circus Saturday afternoon in Hamburg.

23-year-old Tyler Burke of Sarasota, Florida crashed while performing as a motorcycle rider in the Motorcycle Globe of Death.

He suffered a broken collarbone among other injuries and is currently hospitalized, according to Lyons Media.

The Shrine Circus’s other shows at the Hamburg Fairgrounds will go on as scheduled at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. today and three shows Sunday at 10 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.