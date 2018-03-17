No Bull, ‘Cats end UB’s magical season

BOISE, ID (WIVB)- From Buffalo to Boise, for a few days the UB men’s basketball team gave college basketball fans an underdog to cheer. However, the storybook season came to an end on Saturday for head coach Nate Oats and the Bulls with a 95-75 loss to 5th-seeded Kentucky.

“We ran into a buzzsaw tonight,” Oats said. “There’s a reason three of those guys are supposed to go in the first round, and a couple more are going to be pros.”

Kentucky freshman Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led all scorers with 27 points. “I told the guys, there’s a reason this guy is projected to be the lottery pick,” Oats said. “He’s the best point guard we’ve seen all year.”

UB’s Wes Clark poured in 26 points and CJ Massinburg chipped in 18 points but UK’s length and athleticism on defense held the supporting cast in check. Jeremy Harris and Nick Perkins were a combined 0-9 on three-pointers. The Bulls struggled from behind the arc as a team going 7-31, while the Wildcats were 7-15 from deep.

The Bulls finish the season with a school-record 27 wins and advanced to the 2nd round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.