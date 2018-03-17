UB fans cheer on men and women’s basketball teams during 2nd round of NCAA tournament

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — University at Buffalo fans packed into bars across Western New York to watch both women’s and men’s basketball teams Saturday. While the UB Women’s basketball advanced in the NCAA tournament and the men’s basketball team fell short leaving many fans with mixed emotions.

“It’s a fun time to be a buffalo sports fan,” said Greg Horton.

That’s the mentality of many University at Buffalo fans, as they packed out bars and restaurants throughout Western New York Saturday afternoon.

“Great day to be a bull, every day is,” said UB alum Jake Battistoni, a former UB hockey player.

Many fans, including UB alum, started game day at places like Blue Bull Tavern. Fans say they weren’t surprised the UB women’s basketball team pulled off a win.

“I thought the women would do well, they’re a good team, they’re underrated,” said Scott Nutty, a UB alum.

By the time it was tip off for the men’s game, fans were more than ready to cheer them on at Santora’s Pub and Grill.

Marissa Henesey is used to cheering for the bulls from the sidelines.

“UB cheerleader alum, woo woo, horns up!” said Marissa Henesey.

She says it’s been a wild ride to watch both teams compete in NCAA tournament.

“It’s so exciting and it’s just, it’s amazing to that the men and women are experiencing this together even though they’re apart, so it’s awesome,” said Henesey.

It’s that excitement that kept fans glued to the TV, including many former student athletes.

“It’s cool to see some guys you know see some of the guys I used to see in the weight room on tv, competing in a game like this,” said Tyler Utz, a former UB baseball player.

“It’s surreal, I know how much work the players have put in, the coaches have put in in the last 10 months and really their career,” said Will Regan, a former UB basketball player.

Most fans were hoping to celebrate a win for both teams Saturday and although that didn’t happen,

they say they’re forever proud of their teams competing in March Madness and they say it’s the community support that’ll help get them there again.

“Continue to support these guys, it’s great to see them win in March but the support they get in January and February helps them get here,” said Regan.

University at Buffalo president, Satish K. Tripathi congratulated the men’s basketball team and coaches on a great season Saturday evening, saying the school is already looking forward to next year.

The women will hold it strong as they continue in the NCAA tournament. They’ll have fans cheering and showing their support once again on Monday.