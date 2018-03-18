20 New York historic sites get nod for state, national registers

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A seaside Long Island home used by the FBI to transmit disinformation to the Nazis is among New York places nominated to the State and National Registers of Historic Places.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that 20 properties, resources and districts statewide have been recommended by the New York State Board for Historic Preservation.

Among properties is a house overlooking Long Island Sound in Wading River, on the island’s North Shore. During World War II, the FBI used the house to make radio transmissions to the German government, passing along bogus information from captured Nazi spies and gathering counterintelligence.

Another site receiving a nomination is a complex overlooking the Niagara River in Buffalo that was used for electricity transmissions between Buffalo and Niagara Falls starting in the early 20th century.

See the full list here: https://www.governor.ny.gov/news/governor-cuomo-announces-20-properties-recommended-state-and-national-registers-historic-plac-0