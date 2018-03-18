50,000 people attend St. Patrick’s Day parade in downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tens of thousands of people celebrated St. Patrick’s Day Sunday at the annual parade in downtown Buffalo. As the event grows every year, organizers say so do their safety concerns. Buffalo police say they launched their body camera pilot program during Sunday’s parade.

From the bag pipes, to the band — it’s a Buffalo tradition.

“It’s awesome to make it a tradition every year. It’s really fun,” said Maggie Rodriguez from Buffalo.

An estimated 50,000 people lined the streets of downtown Buffalo for the 78th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade.

“No matter what your heritage is to celebrate what the Irish have done for Buffalo and the country,” said Mark O’Neill, assistant chairman of United Irish American Association.

Even a few four-legged friends joined in on the celebration, but with such a large and open crowd, organizers say safety is paramount.

“Security is always a concern. We’ve talked about this year a little bit more than we have in the past,” said O’Neill.

Law enforcement was out in full force including Buffalo police and New York State Troopers, both as a participant in the parade and along the route for crowd control.

“This is actually one of the first years I’m definitely sober at a parade. You know I’d rather be safe than sorry than anything and look at for everyone else’s safety,” said Casi Cleggett, from South Buffalo.

Buffalo police also had driving patrols.

“Every year we look at our plans, we critique and make some changes,” said Chief Joseph Gramaglia, with Buffalo police.

This year police added barricades and closed off Chippewa street near Delaware and Franklin in order to keep people on the sidewalks.

“I’m glad there are Buffalo Police Department out here to watch over everybody and have everybody to be safe and enjoy their time,” said Cleggett.

Many people say safety is on their mind but they feel better once they see the larger police presence.

They say no matter, they enjoy bringing their families to enjoy the Buffalo celebration.

“I feel pretty safe but I do keep my kids safe and close and we have a good time together,” said Rodriguez.

Buffalo police say luckily, no arrests were made during the parade, but a few people were afterwards mostly for disorderly conduct. NFTA Transit police also say thousands of people used the metro rail Sunday without any incidents.