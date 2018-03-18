A.G. Schneiderman issues consumer alert on tax season scams

NEW YORK (CBS) – With this year’s tax day less than a month away, Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has tips for taxpayers to help avoid fraudulent tax schemes. Schneiderman urges New Yorkers to stay vigilant and report any suspected scams intended to steal financial and personal information from consumers to his office.

“One of my most important jobs is to help keep New Yorkers safe from scam artists,” Schneiderman said. “If you suspect a scam, report it to my office.”

The Office of the Attorney General receives complaints from consumers about various tax-related schemes every year. The Attorney General’s Office continues to receive complaints about scammers who impersonate the U.S. Treasury Department, IRS, or other government officials and attempt to collect bogus tax debts. Fraudsters will pose as government officials via emails or phone calls, often using fake government logos in their email, or caller ID spoofing so that the victim’s caller ID box says “Internal Revenue Service” or displays the IRS’ actual phone number.

Scammers threaten consumers with lawsuits, arrests, or deportation if they do not turn over money or provide sensitive personal information.

