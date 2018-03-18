Buffalo Police patrol vehicle involved in accident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)— Buffalo Police provided News 4 with an update on an accident that involved a police vehicle Saturday afternoon just before 4 p.m. at Michigan and Scott Street.

Officials say a patrol vehicle was traveling north on Michigan, with the right of way, when it collided with a vehicle traveling on Scott Street.

The female officer and the driver of the other vehicle were treated for non-life threatening injuries at ECMC.

An investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed at this time.