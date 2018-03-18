Florida State pep band lends a hand to UB

The Florida State pep band “Seminole Sound” gave UB’s Women’s Basketball a big boost Saturday.

Check out this tweet prior to UB’s game last night against USF:

WE ARE BUFFALO!! No, really. After our win (and a quick change), we’re happily providing @UBwomenshoops a pep band for their #NCAATournament game against USF. After all, they deserve to hear their fight song. #Noles #Bulls pic.twitter.com/CmfEsRtFQC — FSU Seminole Sound (@FSUSemSound) March 17, 2018

They followed that up a few hours later with a congratulations tweet after their convincing win over USF.

Congrats Bulls! We’ll always have “our” first #NCAAtournament win! As for Monday night… 😬https://t.co/pa1mXfaAcw — FSU Seminole Sound (@FSUSemSound) March 17, 2018

The women will face off against FSU in the second round on Monday at 6:30 p.m.