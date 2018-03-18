“Fun” and “Focus” key to Bulls’ historic run

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After dismantling #6 South Florida in the First Round by scoring the most points (102) by a double-digit seed in NCAA Tournament history, junior guard Cierra Dillard reflected on her journey of joining head coach Felisha Legetta-Jack’s team.

After staring at Gates Chili High School, the Rochester native took her scoring prowess to UMASS. Three years later, she was back home so to speak, on the Bulls’ bench sitting out due to NCAA transfer rules. This year Dillard is in the starting lineup and dominating for UB.

“Coming to this team really brought the love back that I have for basketball,” she said. “It means a lot to me. I think what (Coach Jack) does, because she’s hometown kid that went to Syracuse. It shows what Western New York is all about.

She continued, “We’re competitors. We all are. We compete throughout the season but when you see Buffalo boys, Buffalo ladies, Syracuse men, St. Bonnies men — when you see Western New York stand together in the NCAA Tournament it means a lot to our hometown kids. It shows that if you have a dream and can still pursue it and you have the ability to do it, don’t give up on your dream and I thank Coach Jack for not giving up on my dream.”

Fresh off a 36 point effort in their rout over USF in the First Round, Dillard will look for an encore performance Monday when UB squares off against No.3 Florida State in the Round of 32.

“Just continue what we have been doing,” Dillard told reporters in Tallahassee on Sunday. “We have been staying in hotels the last two weeks straight and have been kind of been able to ride the games of winning and getting back to the next game. We are just doing what we do.”

There was no doubt UB was the better team on Saturday against South Florida. The Bulls energy was infections on both ends of the court. They forced 16 turnovers which helped UB open up a 27 point lead at one point in their win over USF.

“It’s definitely been us all season,” Dillard said of playing with confidence and energy. “Coach talks about focused fun and when we are focused and when we have stops and getting out in transitions and our offense is flowing, we have a little bit of fun knocking down shots and feeding off the energy we give to each other. It just comes out naturally.”

With a quick turnaround ahead of their showdown with FSU, the Bulls are hoping to continue their stellar play against against a Seminole team that is playing on it’s home court, and ranks 12th in the nation averaging 81 points per game.

“I think that no one really expects us to be here,” senior guard Katherine Ups said. “So we also play on that. As a team, we kind of knew that we had (a win) in us, but nobody else did. I think we kind of use that to come at our opponents each day.”

“We obviously want to celebrate our achievements, but we have to lock in,” added fellow senior Stephanie Reid. “Obviously, we made history yesterday and that’s exciting. But, we have to continue on and hopefully make history tomorrow.”