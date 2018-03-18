One dead in snowmobile accident on Saturday

By Published:

GENESEE FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)— An accident involving a snowmobile and a vehicle ended fatally on Route 19A in the Town of Genesee Falls on Saturday just before 12:30 p.m.

Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office reports 54-year-old Robert Henry of Dansville attempted to cross the route headed east and was struck and killed by a vehicle headed north.

The driver of the car, Thomas Brice, 54 of Nunda was traveling with four passengers in the car. No one in the vehicle suffered injuries.

Officials pronounced Henry dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation. No charges have been filed.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s