One dead in snowmobile accident on Saturday

GENESEE FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)— An accident involving a snowmobile and a vehicle ended fatally on Route 19A in the Town of Genesee Falls on Saturday just before 12:30 p.m.

Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office reports 54-year-old Robert Henry of Dansville attempted to cross the route headed east and was struck and killed by a vehicle headed north.

The driver of the car, Thomas Brice, 54 of Nunda was traveling with four passengers in the car. No one in the vehicle suffered injuries.

Officials pronounced Henry dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation. No charges have been filed.