Rochester to get a swing at American Ninja Warrior obstacle courses

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) – The Warrior Factory hosted its first ninja competition Sunday for participants ages 6 and older. The event was live streamed for any friends or family members who were unable to attend.

Each participant got to test their skills at a full course similar to the obstacle courses on the hit show “American Ninja Warrior.” One ticket included two spectator passes which were distributed upon entrance.

The top three males and top three females in each age group won prizes. For the adults competing, a minimum $100 cash prize was awarded to the top male and female.

The Warrior Factory is located at 3150 West Henrietta Road in suite No. 4.