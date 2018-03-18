Two seriously injured by deck collapse at downtown bar

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Two people were seriously injured on St. Patrick’s Day when a deck collapsed 12 feet in the back of a downtown bar.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. at the Rogue Water Tap House on MLK Jr. Boulevard and West Congress Street (next to Lulu’s Chocolate Bar).

Fourteen people were transported to area hospitals — two for serious injuries.

According to Savannah Fire, the platform – measured 12 feet by 12 feet – fell on two individuals seated below.

Savannah Fire officials say they are working with the restaurant to “meet standards for modified reopening.”

The restaurant’s owner, Chris Clarke, released the following statement Saturday evening:

We are deeply saddened by the terrible incident that occurred today during a time of celebration in our city. Our thoughts are with those injured and impacted.

The safety of our customers and staff are of the utmost importance and we have been working closely and cooperating fully with the City of Savannah Fire Marshal and building inspector.

