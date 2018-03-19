Bermuda police say body of U.S. student found

(AP) – Police officials in Bermuda say the body of U.S. student Mark Dombroski was found at the base of a colonial era fort in the British Island territory.

Acting Assistant Commissioner James Howard says authorities have not determined a cause of death of the 19-year-old student from Media, Pennsylvania, and that forensic experts are still at the scene.

Howard says they have not ruled out foul play in the death.

He expressed his “heartfelt condolences to his family and friends” after an intensive search for local authorities, volunteers, and relatives of the student.