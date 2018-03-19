Bermuda police say body of U.S. student found

AP Published:

(AP) – Police officials in Bermuda say the body of U.S. student Mark Dombroski was found at the base of a colonial era fort in the British Island territory.

Acting Assistant Commissioner James Howard says authorities have not determined a cause of death of the 19-year-old student from Media, Pennsylvania, and that forensic experts are still at the scene.

Howard says they have not ruled out foul play in the death.

He expressed his “heartfelt condolences to his family and friends” after an intensive search for local authorities, volunteers, and relatives of the student.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s