Bills sign Russell Bodine & Marshall Newhouse to OL

By Published:
Cincinnati Bengals offensive guard T.J. Johnson (60) and center Russell Bodine (61) block against the Cleveland Browns during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Cleveland. Cincinnati won 31-7. (AP Photo/David Richard)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With the career ending neck injury to center Eric Wood and the departure of tackle Cordy Glenn in a trade with the Bengals, the Bills  bolstered thier offensive line with the signings of center Russell Bodine and tackle Marshall Newhouse on Monday.

Bodine inked a two-year contract while Newhouse signed a one year deal.

Bodine played the last four years with the Cincinnati Bengals and started all 64 games.  Newhouse, who was a college teammate of current Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes at TCU, has started 70 of the 100 career games he’s played in.

