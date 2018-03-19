Bills sign Russell Bodine & Marshall Newhouse to OL

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With the career ending neck injury to center Eric Wood and the departure of tackle Cordy Glenn in a trade with the Bengals, the Bills bolstered thier offensive line with the signings of center Russell Bodine and tackle Marshall Newhouse on Monday.

Bodine inked a two-year contract while Newhouse signed a one year deal.

Bodine played the last four years with the Cincinnati Bengals and started all 64 games. Newhouse, who was a college teammate of current Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes at TCU, has started 70 of the 100 career games he’s played in.

Russell Bodine (pronounced BO-dine) has started every game since entering the league in 2014. That and more about the Bills newest addition at center: pic.twitter.com/eqnQctw5ie — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) March 19, 2018

Marshall Newhouse was college teammates with @buffalobills DE Jerry Hughes at TCU. Learn more about the @buffalobills new tackle: pic.twitter.com/TPchfEZ0tG — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) March 19, 2018

