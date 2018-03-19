Broadcast Sales Assistant

News 4 and CW 23 are seeking a highly motivated, detail oriented Administrative Assistant to Support our Local and National sales teams in the day to day duties as they relate to the sale and execution of television and digital advertising.

Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Data Entry

Creating PowerPoint presentations for use in sales and marketing

Monthly, weekly and daily reporting

Direct contact with viewers, clients and rep firms

Minimum Education: College degree preferred, but not required.

Minimum Job Skills:

Ability to multi-task within a team setting, work well under pressure and handle strict deadlines.

Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail is a must.

Strong skill set in Data Entry (speed and accuracy), Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

Ability to work independently.

Prior broadcast experience preferred but not mandatory.

Schedule (Days & Times): 40 hours; M-F 8:00am-5:00pm Apply online at – http://www.nexstar.tv/careers/

EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability