Cheektowaga councilman ordered to stay away from wife, daughters

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga Councilman Jim Rogowski has been ordered to stay away from his wife and three daughters.

Rogowski was charged with criminal contempt and menacing last month. His arrest came after a domestic incident in West Seneca.

Police told News 4 that Rogowski violated an order or protection and was accused of being involved in a road rage accident with his wife.

Rogowski cannot have any third-party contact or communication, except for what is court-ordered, with his daughters.

He will be back in court on April 16.

