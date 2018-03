NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Construction work in Niagara Falls will shut down a portion of the LaSalle Expressway starting Monday.

Starting at 9 a.m., the ramp from the Niagara Scenic Parkway (southbound) to the LaSalle Expressway (eastbound) will be closed.

Work is expected to last four weeks. Detours will be posted.