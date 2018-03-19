District attorney who didn’t prosecute Weinstein will be investigated

The Time’s Up open letter said the possibility that Vance was “improperly influenced” was “particularly disturbing.”

“An independent investigation into the full decision-making process in this case, including a full review of the correspondence within the office and with any representatives for Mr. Weinstein, must be undertaken immediately to ensure that prosecutorial integrity was maintained and to restore faith in the DA’s office,” the letter said.

Danny Frost, a spokesman for the Manhattan DA’s office, released a statement on Monday in response.

“The idea that our Office would shrink from the challenge of prosecuting a powerful man is belied by our daily work and unparalleled record of success on behalf of sexual assault survivors,” the statement read.