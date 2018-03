BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — ECMC is celebrating a major milestone.

Monday marks 100 years that the hospital has served western New York.

ECMC now serves thousands of people each year.

Over the weekend, employees and the community got to enjoy food, fun and face painting. There was also a photo booth for people to take pictures dressed as nurses and doctors.

Organizers say the event was all about celebrating the contributions the hospital has made in our area.