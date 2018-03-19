FDA proposes market-wide regulations to lower nicotine levels

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The FDA is proposing to change the amount of nicotine in cigarettes, decreasing it to a point which would decrease the addictive properties.

“This is what I would consider one of the bigger steps that they’ve taken since they’ve gained regulatory authority,” said Dr. Richard O’Connor, a professor of oncology.

Doctors at Roswell Park, like Dr. Richard O’Connor, say this move would impact every cigarette sold and smoked.

“If you take it out of cigarettes, in principle, that should make it much easier to quit.”

The doctor says the FDA is seeking feedback from health professionals about changing the regulations. He believes it could be several years until the regulation is enacted and nicotine levels change.