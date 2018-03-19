FDA proposes market-wide regulations to lower nicotine levels

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The FDA is proposing to change the amount of nicotine in cigarettes, decreasing it to a point which would decrease the addictive properties.

“This is what I would consider one of the bigger steps that they’ve taken since they’ve gained regulatory authority,” said Dr. Richard O’Connor, a professor of oncology.

Doctors at Roswell Park, like Dr. Richard O’Connor, say this move would impact every cigarette sold and smoked.

“If you take it out of cigarettes, in principle, that should make it much easier to quit.”

The doctor says the FDA is seeking feedback from health professionals about changing the regulations. He believes it could be several years until the regulation is enacted and nicotine levels change.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s