Firefighters battle two-alarm fire in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – The City of Lockport Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 22 Carolina Avenue Monday morning.

The fire broke out around 7:21 a.m. Monday.

The residents of the home were not in the house when the fire broke out, but a five-month-old puppy perished. Firefighters attempted to resuscitate the dog but were unsuccessful. Two firefighters sustained minor injuries on scene.

Investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing.

The estimated cost of damage is $57,750 to the property and $35,000 to the home’s contents.