Funeral arrangements set for Louise Slaughter

Howard Thompson Published: Updated:
Rep. Louise Slaughter, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 25, 2014. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Funeral arrangements have been set for Congresswoman Louise Slaughter.

She will be remembered during a ceremony at Kodak Hall at the Eastman Theatre on Friday starting at 11 a.m. Ahead of that, calling hours will be held Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday from 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Miller Funeral and Cremation Services (3325 St. Winton Road).

Members of the public are invited to attend both events. However, seating is limited for the funeral.

You can submit a message of condolence online.

In lieu of flowers, Slaughter’s family asks for donations to be made to The Louise & Bob Slaughter Foundation. They can be mailed to the foundation at 14 Manor Hill Drive, Fairport, NY 14450.

Gov. Cuomo has directed that flags be flown at half-staff in honor of Slaughter on the day of the funeral.

