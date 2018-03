DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Godsmack and Shinedown will be stopping at Darien Lake as part of their co-headlining summer tour.

The bands will play in western New York on July 24 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale March 23 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $25-$99.50.

Those interested in buying tickets can go to LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com or call 1-800-745-3000.

Every paid concert ticket gets the buyer into Darien Lake Theme Park for free on the day of the concert.