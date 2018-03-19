How Sweet It Is! Bulls advance to Sweet 16 after upsetting #3 Florida State 86-65

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The dance is far from over the UB Women’s Basketball team.

After dismantling and upsetting #6 South Florida in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament, the Bulls continued to run through Tallahassee and straight into the Sweet 16 with an 86-65 victory over #3 Florida State Monday night in the Second Round.

It’s the Bulls’ first trip to the Sweet 16 in program history as they become just the second Mid-American Conference Team to advance to the Third Round. Bowling Green became the first in 2007.

Buffalo will face the defending national champions from South Carolina in Albany, New York, on Saturday, March 24.

The victory also marks the first time since 2010 the Seminoles have lost to a Mid-Major team, snapping a 59-game winning streak against teams outside of the Power 5 Conferences.

Similar to their opening round win, defense was once again the hallmark for UB. Facing a Florida State team that ranked 12th nationally averaging 81 points per game, the Bulls locked down on defense, held FSU to just 33 percent shooting and forced 17 turnovers. UB turned it over 16 times.

Their ability to close out and force bad shots also paid dividends as FSU connected on just three of their 25 3-pointer attempts.

As a team, UB shot nearly 50 percent from the field and were led in part by Cierra Dillard, who continued to be an offensive force, finishing with a team high 20 points.

Senior and Grand Island native Cassie Oursler turned in a star effort in the paint, going 5-for-7 to finish with 12 points. He also snagged seven rebounds before fouling out in the fourth quarter with the game out of reach.

In total, five Bulls reached double figures including Stephanie Reid (18), Summer Hemphill (17) and Katherine Ups, which added 11.

University at Buffalo President Satish K. Tripathi congratulated the team in a statement Monday night, saying,

“Congratulations to the UB women’s basketball team and Coach Jack on your win over Florida State and advancing to the NCAA Sweet 16! What an incredible run from an amazing team. We will see you in Albany! All of UB is proud of you.”