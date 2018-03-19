Lewiston Police arrange special birthday “ride along”

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Lewiston Police officer had a special passenger over the weekend.

Officer Salada volunteered to come in on his day off on Saturday to help Laura Welder celebrate her 30th birthday.

Laura has Down syndrome and has always wanted to be a police officer, a post on the Lewiston Police Department Facebook page said.

They stopped at Stuart’s Sports in the Village of :Lewiston, where she received a Lewiston Police hat. Officer Salada then pretended to respond to a call, where she was surprised by friends and family.

“We’re very happy to have made her birthday special,” the post said.