NY senator introduces bill for animal welfare after dog dies on flight

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A lawmaker from New York has introduced a bill aimed at banning the placement of pets in planes’ overhead bins.

In addition to that, “Kokito’s Law” would make it so pets have access to food and water, and would require animal welfare training for certain employees, CBS New York says.

A French bulldog puppy named Kokito, who was being transported in a carrier, died on a United Airlines flight from Houston to New York earlier this month. Although the dog’s owner said Kokito was in the bag, the airline still insisted that the animal stay in an overhead bin.

The dog was found dead in its carrier.

State Senator Marisol Alcantara introduced the new bill, which has won the support of animal rights advocates.

“Animals are not things. They are not objects. They’re living, breathing, sentient things that are capable of suffering, capable of pain and capable of dying and they cannot be treated as inanimate objects,” advocate Constance Marino said, according to CBS New York.

