Pres. Trump proposes ‘large-scale’ ad campaign to combat opioids

CNN Published:
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Thursday, March 8, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(CNN) –  President Donald Trump announced Monday that his administration will push a “large-scale” ad campaign aimed at combating the opioid epidemic.

The call harkens back to the “Just Say No” campaign — and during his speech in New Hampshire, Trump said such commercials have made an impact before.
“The best way to beat the drug crisis is to keep people from getting hooked in the first place,” Trump said. “This has been something I have been strongly in favor of — spending a lot of money on great commercials showing how bad it is.”
Trump added: “So that kids seeing those commercials during the right shows on television or wherever, the internet, when they see these commercials they, ‘I don’t want any part of it.’ That is the least expensive thing we can do. Where you scare them from ending up like the people in the commercials and we will make them very, very bad commercials. We will make them pretty unsavory situations and you have seen it before and it is had an impact on smoking and cigarettes.”
 He later described the proposal as a “large-scale rollout of commercials.”

