Pro racer splits commitment between his motorcycle and the military

ELMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Austin Luczak likes living life in the fast lane.

“I try not to think super far ahead,” said the flat track professional motorcycle racer. “I try to live in the moment.”

While that’s his take on life, it’s different on the track. The 22-year-old has to plan ahead.

“Like if I do this, how will it affect me down the track? It’s a big mental game.”

Luczak is currently on the racing circuit; the season kicked off last week. In the first race in Daytona, he was two spots short of qualifying for the finals — a notable finish considering his bike is practically brand new.

When racing, he reaches speeds up to 130mph.

“He’s always been a daredevil,” said Christina Malys, Austin’s mom who says she gets nervous watching her son race. “One wrong turn could cause anything to happen.”

Luzcak feels like he has a pretty good grasp on the sport. After all, he’s been participating in it for almost 20 years.

“Three years old – he hopped on it and learned how to ride a dirt bike before a bicycle.”

He turned pro before he had his driver’s license, gaining attention of many local sponsors, most recently, New Era, and his first major supporter, Moto Z.

“It’s fun because you can associate with them,” said Jeffrey Zoerb, the owner at Moto Z.

Luczak is described by many as the type of person who gives back so it wasn’t entirely surprising to those who are closest to him that he enlisted in the military. He is a member of the Army Reserves.

“I would die for this country,” he said.

It can be challenging for him to be on the pro racing circuit and in the military. He is actually missing the next race in Atlanta because he has drill. But he is committed to both his motorcycle and the military and he says he’ll make it work to be successful at both.

“I am just so proud of him,” said Malys.