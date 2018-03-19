Proposed law could ban truck stop chain from setting up shop on Grand Island

Related Coverage Grand Island residents put the brakes on proposed truck stop

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Grand Island Town Supervisor is taking new action to keep a multi-billion dollar national chain from opening a truck stop and welcome center on 21 acres of green space.

Last month, Love’s Travel Shops and Country Stores pitched a $12 million project for Whitehaven Road to the town board, despite backlash from dozens of Grand Islanders.

The company says the truck stop would create up to 60 jobs and generate millions of dollars in sales tax revenue.

Supervisor Nathan McMurray told News 4, almost everyone on the island is against the proposal.

He’s now proposing a law the would put a stop to any new travel plazas and truck stops on the island.

“It would be impossible to build what they hinted that they were interested in building which would be a giant full scale travel stop. For all intensive purposes it’ll (the proposal) be dead,” said McMurray.

Environmentalists say they need to protect the land for conservation, claiming that Grand Island is a fragile ecosystem.

Several have indicated there are other places nearby where a truck stop would be more fitting.

“There’s plenty of areas near Niagara Falls, Buffalo that could accommodate this, that are already concreted and cemented over, so why would we want to waste beautiful green space and make it into something that huge,” said a Grand Island Resident at Monday’s public hearing.

McMurray says although this law is intended to nix the Love’s proposal, he fears the company will fight back.

“They have great lawyers, they have great consultants that can jump through hoops and find ways around things, but I want them to know they are going to face a fierce opposition on Grand Island.”

The Town Board has nine days until they can vote on the proposed law. McMurray is confident the law will pass.