DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Shock rockers Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson are coming to Darien Lake this summer.

As part of the Twins of Evil: The Second Coming Tour, they will perform on August 12 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the concert go on sale March 24 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $29.50-$99.50.

Those interested in buying tickets can go to LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com or call 1-800-745-3000.

Every paid concert ticket gets the buyer into Darien Lake Theme Park for free on the day of the concert.