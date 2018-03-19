Some Buffalo police officers now wearing body cameras

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – As the Buffalo Police Department’s body camera PILOT program kicks off this week, the common council president is already calling for it to be expanded to the entire force. But police union officials say they want some questions to be answered first.

One of the questions has to do with costs.

“The PILOT project has started today,” Chief Joseph Gramaglia said during the St. Patrick’s Day parade Sunday on Delaware Avenue. “We’ll get into more detail in the near future.”

“There were no complaints to my knowledge,” said 1st Vice President of the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association, Erin McCarthy, about the response officers have to the launch. “I didn’t hear anything positive or negative. Right now, it’s kind of neutral.”

All of the officers wearing the body cameras work in the department’s B-district. That covers several neighborhoods, including downtown.

According to union officials, about 20 officers were given the equipment over the weekend. That only represents a small fraction of the force, which has hundreds of officers.

On Monday, Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen was already taking steps to take the program department-wide. He was in Albany, lobbying for funding for the city.

“I think that’s most important, building the trust and keeping citizens safe and police safe when they’re out doing their job,” said Pridgen.

But before the program expands, as Pridgen called for, McCarthy wants department leaders to figure out how they’ll pay for it.

“To store the footage and to separate things that are evidentiary from standard footage costs millions of dollars,” she said. “That gets passed on to the taxpayers. It’s a concern on our end because it would impact our negotiations.

“I do think that we need more information to be put out there to let them know exactly how it’s going to be utilized.”

Buffalo Police could share more details about the PILOT program as soon as Tuesday.