BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A source has confirmed to News 4 that Bishop Richard Malone will disclose the names of all priests in the Buffalo Diocese who retired, were removed, or left the ministry following sexual abuse allegations involving children.

Malone will release the names Tuesday.