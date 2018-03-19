State attorney general launches investigation into Trevyan Rowe’s death

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – The state attorney general and education commissioner have launched a joint investigation into the circumstances of Trevyan Rowe’s death, officials announced Monday.

“Treyvan Rowe’s death was a tragedy. His family deserves answers – and all Rochester families deserve to know that their children will be safe at school,” said Attorney General Schneiderman in a statement. “We’re partnering with the State Education Department to get to the bottom of what happened and ensure the district’s policies protect our children moving forward.”

The investigation will review what happened in Trevyan’s case, officials say, and determine what protocols need to change going forward.

Trevyan Rowe, who had autism, was found dead in the Genesee River after wandering away from school days before. Investigators said Rowe had taken a bus to school on March 8, but never went inside. Despite that fact, the district says he was wrongly marked as “present'” by three teachers.

As a result, the family didn’t figure out he was missing until that afternoon when he didn’t come home. In the days following his disappearance, hundreds of volunteers joined police to search for Rowe. Three days later, his body was found in the Genesee River.

“Any time there is a tragic loss of a child, we must look for answers to determine what events and procedures allowed for such a heartbreaking incident to occur,” said State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia.

The three teachers have since been placed on leave by the district. 911 employees were also suspended after it was learned 911 calls came in on March 8 for a person on the Freddie-Sue Bridge, but officials say employees didn’t follow protocol and dispatch fire and SCUBA crews.

“The Rochester community deserves to know what happened that allowed a child to a walk away from school and ultimately, tragically lose his life,” writes Board of Regents Vice Chancellor T. Andrew Brown in a statement. “The Board of Regents is committed to protecting the safety of all students by ensuring districts are following the proper school safety protocols.”

Assemblyman Joe Morelle adds, “It is unacceptable that the current system failed Trevyan and the Rowe family. We must do everything in our power to prevent another tragedy like this from ever occurring again. I am grateful to Attorney General Schneiderman and the State Education Department for their cooperation and dedication to providing peace of mind for our grieving community.”