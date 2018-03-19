Steven Seagal accused of sexual assault

LOS ANGELES (WIVB) — A conference was held on Monday after two women say they were sexually assaulted by Steven Seagal, CBS Los Angeles says.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office said they are looking into allegations against the actor, according to CBS contributors.

Actress Regina Simons claims she was raped by Seagal in 1993. At the time, Simons was an extra during the filming of On Deadly Ground.

It is not clear whether or not prosecutors are looking into the case involving Simons.

In the past, CBS Los Angeles says actresses Jenny McCarthy, Portia de Rossi and Rae Dawn Chong accused Seagal of sexual assault.