Steven Tyler coming to Artpark in June

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — The frontman of Aerosmith will be performing with another band at Artpark on June 12.

Steven Tyler and The Loving Mary Band will perform as part of the venue’s Tuesdays in the Park series.

Tyler is expected to sing a combination of Aerosmith songs and his own solo music.

Those interested in buying tickets can get them on March 23 at 10 a.m.

They can be bought at tickets.com, artpark.net, in person at the Artpark Box Office (Monday – Friday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.) or by calling 1-888-223-6000.

Advance General Admission – Lawn – $17 (Carry-in chairs permitted)

General Admission – Bowl – $37 (Carry-in chairs permitted, exclusive bar)

Front of Stage – $77 (Standing room only)

Reserved seating – $77 (Numbered chairs provided)

Gates for the show open at 5 p.m.

Artpark also announced that internationally-acclaimed Pink Floyd tribute band Brit Floyd will coming to the venue on July 31. They are also going to perform as part of the Tuesday in the Park series.