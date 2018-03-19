Survivors call for Bishop Malone to release names of abusive priests

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Another man is coming forward with accusations of abuse against the Catholic Church and he’s joining the call for the Buffalo Diocese to release the names of all clergy members who have abused children.

Dr. Robert Hoatson, president of Road to Recovery, Inc., and James Faluszczak, a sex abuse survivor from Erie, Pennsylvania, gathered in front of St. Joseph Cathedral,on Sunday morning, asking for more transparency from the Diocese.

Faluszczak said, “It happened between the time I was 16 to 19 years of age in three different parishes, by the same perpetrator.”

He now sports a pin, which reads, “solidarity,” letting other victims know he stands by them. This is the first time he’s spoken out about his abuse.

Releasing the names is something Bishop Richard Malone is considering, and would reverse a 15 year long tradition in the Diocese.

Dr. Hoatson said, since February, there has been a movement for victims to come forward and share their stories, in hopes of bringing to light the widespread abuse throughout this community.

Hoatson said, “We are here today to say, “you’ve had five and a half years Bishop Malone, to do something about it. You didn’t have to wait until a tsunami of cases occurred before you release the names of Priests and Clergy who have been abused in the Diocese of Buffalo.”

In a statement, a representative for the Bishop said, “The Bishop has given it serious thought and there should be more news this week.”