Survivors call for Bishop Malone to release names of abusive priests

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) –  Another man is coming forward with accusations of abuse against the Catholic Church and he’s joining the call for the Buffalo Diocese to release the names of all clergy members who have abused children.

Dr. Robert Hoatson, president of Road to Recovery, Inc., and James Faluszczak, a sex abuse survivor from Erie, Pennsylvania, gathered in front of St. Joseph Cathedral,on Sunday morning, asking for more transparency from the Diocese.

Faluszczak said, “It happened between the time I was 16 to 19 years of age in three different parishes, by the same perpetrator.”

He now sports a pin, which reads, “solidarity,” letting other victims know he stands by them. This is the first time he’s spoken out about his abuse.

Releasing the names is something Bishop Richard Malone is considering, and would reverse a 15 year long tradition in the Diocese.

Dr. Hoatson said, since February, there has been a movement for victims to come forward and share their stories, in hopes of bringing to light the widespread abuse throughout this community.

Hoatson said, “We are here today to say, “you’ve had five and a half years Bishop Malone, to do something about it. You didn’t have to wait until a tsunami of cases occurred before you release the names of Priests and Clergy who have been abused in the Diocese of Buffalo.”

In a statement, a representative for the Bishop said, “The Bishop has given it serious thought and there should be more news this week.”

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s