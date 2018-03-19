Tax deadline is later than normal this year

News 4 Staff Published:

(WIVB) — Time is ticking down to file your taxes.

The deadline to file your 2017 tax return is April 17.

That’s two days later than the regular deadline because April 15 falls on a Sunday this year.

