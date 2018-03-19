Tax deadline is later than normal this year

(WIVB) — Time is ticking down to file your taxes.
The deadline to file your 2017 tax return is April 17.
That’s two days later than the regular deadline because April 15 falls on a Sunday this year.
(WIVB) — Time is ticking down to file your taxes.
The deadline to file your 2017 tax return is April 17.
That’s two days later than the regular deadline because April 15 falls on a Sunday this year.
WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.
Advertisement