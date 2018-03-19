Trader Joe’s recalls chocolate chip cookies over peanut concern

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Trader Joe’s is recalling a chocolate chip cookie product after being alerted that the cookies may contain peanuts.

The product being recalled is “Trader Joe’s Chocolate Chip Cookies”, barcode 0068 0752, with lot code 2060 and date codes SELL BY 031218through 031818. The affected cookies were sold in East Coast stores, including New York.

No allergic reactions have been reported to date. All of the potentially affected cookies have been removed from shelves.

Anyone with a peanut allergy who purchased the affected cookies is asked to discard it return it to Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

Call Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 [Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 6:00 pm Pacific Time] with any questions.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s