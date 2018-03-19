Trader Joe’s recalls chocolate chip cookies over peanut concern

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Trader Joe’s is recalling a chocolate chip cookie product after being alerted that the cookies may contain peanuts.

The product being recalled is “Trader Joe’s Chocolate Chip Cookies”, barcode 0068 0752, with lot code 2060 and date codes SELL BY 031218through 031818. The affected cookies were sold in East Coast stores, including New York.

No allergic reactions have been reported to date. All of the potentially affected cookies have been removed from shelves.

Anyone with a peanut allergy who purchased the affected cookies is asked to discard it return it to Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

Call Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 [Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 6:00 pm Pacific Time] with any questions.